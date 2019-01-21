Dewsbury musician rocks his way to debut single release

A Dewsbury musician is looking ahead to a whirlwind 2019 after the release of his debut single last week.

Aiden Hatfield, who has a dedicated social media following of almost 200,000 people from across the world, is perhaps better known as a spokesperson and fundraiser for mental health issues.

For the past five years he has raised thousands for mental health charity Mind through his online clothing brand 'In Music We Trust'. Aiden suffers from depression himself and donates 50% of the takings from the clothing brand to the charity.

But now the 30-year-old is speeding forward with the music career that has always underpinned his campaign efforts.

His debut single, 'This is Never Ending', was released on Friday ahead of a five-track EP to be released on March 15. A UK tour will take part in March and April.

"It's exciting and it's always been a big part of what I do," he said, "it's half my livelihood.

"Music has always been the thing that I go to help with my mental health, but it's there for so many people on a day-to-day basis, not just people in my position.

"The clothing brand is all based around my love for music and doing what I love to do, so this is just the next step for that.

"A lot of people probably see me more for what I do in mental health and with the clothing brand, but I've been playing music since I was 13 years old."

Influenced by the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Aiden describes his sound as punk / emo with emotive and often dark lyrics, but says that while his music is influenced by his battle with mental health, that's not all he writes about.

"I guess that's the natural assumption because that's what I'm associated with for a lot of people," he said, "it does have an effect on my song-writing but it's not all about that.

"The single is about a relationship - that feeling of not feeling you're good enough for someone or that they could do better."