A police cordon has been put in place after a body was found in a Dewsbury suburb.

Officers were called to Syke Lane in Earlsheaton at around 12.05pm today.

Also in news: Armed police deployed after report of man with gun in Dewsbury street



A spokesman said work was continuing at the scene and enquiries were ongoing.

He said no further details about the person's identity could be given at this early stage.

Also in news: Coroner issues appeal to find relatives after Dewsbury man's death