Did Batley schoolchildren see UFOs in 1952?

Were you one of the Batley children who may have seen unidentified flying objects one summer’s day in the 1950s?

Author and UFOlogist Philip Mantle of Flying Disk Press is trying to trace more pupils from the Princess Royal School, Batley, after speaking to one of them who has told him the story.

Daniel Caine, whose mum Irene says she saw the craft as a schoolgirl

Irene Caine, accompanied by her son Daniel, who also is interested in the topic, spoke to Mr Mantle at her home near Dewsbury where she recalled the events of summer 1952, when she was a 14-year-old pupil at the school, then the Princess Royal Senior School.

She said it was early to mid afternoon when one of the pupils noticed what appeared to be a fleet of craft approaching out of the classroom window, and upon seeing it herself, the teacher ushered the class out of the fire door into a courtyard to get a better look. They observed around 20 stubby cigar shaped craft flying in formation of three staggered rows across their field of view from right to left, roughly west to east.

They watched them for several minutes, and the chatter among the kids was that they didn’t know what they were, but they knew they weren’t planes, as they had no features such as wings or windows, made no sound, and were glowing silver. The teacher was an exchange teacher from America, a Miss Hymel from the New Orleans area, who may possibly have told her family. Since then the original building has been demolished and a new school built adjacent to the original site. Mr Mantle said: “Irene described what looked to her to be a ‘formation’ of bright objects slowly flying along. The objects were described as looking like short-fat-cigars but all were a bright white colour and were easily visible against the bright blue sky. I asked Irene if her class teacher said anything, she said she tried to fudge it off as ‘something military.’ Afterwards they returned to their class and lessons resumed as normal. Irene kept the sighting to herself for many years and spoken about it now because of her son Daniel’s interest in the subject. Irene is still curious to know what it was she saw that summer’s day back in 1952.”

Philip and Daniel can be contacted online via http://flyingdiskpress.blogspot.co.uk/