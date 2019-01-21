Disability Sport in Wakefield improves access thanks to Screwfix grant

Disability Sport in Wakefield is celebrating after being awarded £4,574 of funding from The Screwfix Foundation.

The not-for-profit organisation, which is part of the Federation of Disability Sports Organisations, used the cash to improve access at the Denhale Active Recreation Centre where it is based.

Kevan Halliday-Brown, chief executive of The Federation of Disability Sports Organisations said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much-needed funds to support our charity. FDSO promotes sport and active recreation for disabled people across Yorkshire, with many groups and activities held each week at our base here in Wakefield. The funding was used to replace the existing entrance doors at our Denhale Activity Recreation Centre. They were manually operated, heavy and cumbersome to negotiate for people with restrictions. We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising – it’s been a great help to us.”

The Screwfix Foundation, which launched in April 2013, supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need. It donates much needed funding to help a variety of local projects throughout the UK, from repairing buildings and improving community facilities, to improving the homes of people living with sickness or disability.

It also works closely with Barnardo’s children’s charity and Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as supporting smaller, local registered charities like The Federation of Disability Sports Organisation.

Adam Woodburn, store manager of the Wakefield Screwfix branch, said: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation. Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise vital funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

Projects from across Yorkshire can apply for a share of the funding at screwfixfoundation.com.