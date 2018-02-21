Don't get caught up in war of fly-tippers - Councillor warns residents

A local politician has spoken out about fly-tipping in the area, launching a campaign to better protect residents.

Lisa Holmes, Conservative councillor for Liversedge and Gomersal, says that fly-tipping is on the rise in her ward and that well-meaning residents are in danger of being caught up in the fight against it.

Councillor Lisa Holmes has warned that residents stand to get caught up in the fly-tipping battle.

There is a trend, Coun Holmes says, for dodgy traders offering to take residential waste away before simply dumping it a short distance away, leaving residents vulnerable.

“The Council always checks what’s in the dumped rubbish and if there’s any information there that can lead to the originator they can follow it up and they can prosecute them.

“It’s occasional, but they are becoming more keen on it. It’s about trying to protect residents.

“There is one incident of a resident who had a load of stuff dumped on the pavement outside his house, he’s a lovely guy and a good neighbour so he pulled it onto his drive and reported it.

“Now he’s in the ridiculous situation that the council can’t take care of it because it’s on private land.

“I’m heartbroken for him, he’s being penalised for being a good person.”

Her advice is to check ID cards and check for a trader’s license before employing the services of these companies.

“There are legitimate companies that are being hugely undercut by the guys who just dump this stuff anywhere. They’re driving business away from legitimate companies and that’s very unfair.”