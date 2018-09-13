Leeds secondary schools open days: dates, times and drop-ins

The new school year may have just got started, but for those making the leap to secondary school in 2019, applications need to be made soon.

Deciding which secondary school to attend is a big decision, so making the most of open day events is a great way to look around and decide which option is best for you.

Open days and evenings are running at schools across Leeds throughout the next six weeks, with applications required to be completed before 31 October 2018.

Here is a full list of the important dates and times for your diary, with some school open days still yet to be confirmed:

- Abbey Grange Church of England Academy - Date TBC

- Allerton Grange School - Date TBC

- Allerton High School - Date TBC

- Benton Park School - Date TBC

- Bishop Young Church of England Academy - Tuesday 25 September, 6pm

- Boston Spa Academy - Tuesday 18 September, 6pm

- Brigshaw High School - Saturday 22 September, 10am - 1pm

- Bruntcliffe Academy - Date TBC

- Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School - Saturday 6 October, 11am - 1.30pm

- Carr Manor Community School Specialist Sports College - Date TBC

- Cockburn School - Tuesday 2 October, 6pm - 8pm

- Co-operative Academy Priesthorpe - Date TBC

- Corpus Christi Catholic College - Date TBC

- Crawshaw Academy - Thursday 13 September, 6pm - 8pm / Open mornings: Monday 10, Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 September, 8.45am - 10am

- Dixons Trinity Chapeltown (Secondary Campus) - Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27 September (contact the school for more details)

- Dixons Unity Academy - Date TBC

- Garforth Academy - Thursday 4 October, 5pm - 8pm

- Guiseley School - Wednesday 26 September, 6pm - 8pm

- Horsforth School - Thursday 4 October, 6pm

- John Smeaton Academy - Thursday 20 September, 5pm - 8pm

- Lawnswood School - Tuesday 18 September, 5pm - 7pm

- Leeds City Academy - Monday 24 September, 6pm

- Leeds East Academy - Thursday 27 September, 6pm

- Leeds Jewish Free School - Saturday 6 October, 4pm - 7 pm

- Leeds West Academy - Thursday 4 October, 6pm

- Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School - Thursday 27 September, 6.30pm - 8.30pm (Headteacher will be speaking at 6.45pm)

- Otley Prince Henry’s Grammar School Specialist Language College - Monday 1 October, 6pm - 8.30pm

- Pudsey Grangefield School - Date TBC

- Ralph Thoresby School - Saturday 22 September, 9:30am - 12:30pm

- Roundhay School - Saturday 29 September, 9.30am - 12.30pm

- Royds School - Thursday 4 October, 5pm - 7.30pm

- South Leeds Academy - Date TBC

- St Mary’s Menston, Catholic Voluntary Academy - Saturday 6 October, 11am - 2pm

- Swallow Hill Community College (now Dixons Unity Academy) - Date TBC

- Temple Learning Academy - Thursday 13 September, 9am / Tuesday 25 September, 4pm / Tuesday 2 October, 6pm

- Temple Moor High School - Saturday 6 October, 10am - 1pm

- The Co-operative Academy of Leeds - Date TBC

- The Farnley Academy - Thursday 11 October, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

- The Morley Academy - Thursday 27 September, 6.30pm - 9pm

- The Rodillian Academy - Thursday 20 September, 4:30pm - 7pm

- The Ruth Gorse Academy - Saturday 13 October, 9am - 1pm

- UTC Leeds - Date TBC

- Wetherby High School - Wednesday 26 September, 6pm – 8pm

- Woodkirk Academy - Thursday 20 Sept, 9.30am-12pm / 6pm - 8.30pm

Parents and carers applying for a Year 7 place for September 2019 can also attend a drop in session at the City Centre One Stop Centre on Monday 24 September, from 1pm - 3pm, for more information.