UK Greetings donates £1,000 to plant more trees in Dewsbury Country Park

The Dewsbury Country Park team has received a £1,000 donation from UK Greetings, which is based in the town, to enable more trees to be planted at the site

The donation, by Dewsbury-based UK Greetings, one of the most successful greeting card manufacturers in the UK, will be used to purchase a number of locally sourced fruit trees for a community orchard that is planned in Dewsbury Country Park for the enjoyment of all visitors.

The trees will be planted and cared for by park ranger Peter Banks and the Kirklees Council parks team, with the help of local volunteers.

Guy Thompson, White Rose Forest programme director, said: “A big thank you to UK Greetings for their ongoing support of the White Rose Forest and Dewsbury Country Park.

"The White Rose Forest is the community forest for everyone in West and North Yorkshire and so we are delighted to accept this generous donation on behalf of all the local residents and visitors who will enjoy the new community orchard in Dewsbury Country Park for many years to come.”

Richard Wilkinson, operations director at UK Greetings, said: “As our office doors opened and we welcome new and old employees back onsite, we held a party to celebrate a year like no other.

"It was to create some excitement as we started to return to working back in the office and towards ‘building back better together’ after what has been a very challenging 18 months.

"Our distribution and warehouse teams have remained operational during the pandemic, so again, the event was to recognise the teams for their resilience, commitment and loyalty during this period.

"Business continued as normal, they never missed a drum beat and for that the leadership team at UK Greetings are both proud and sincerely grateful to all of its employees.

“Recognising that local businesses and charities had also suffered during this period, we made a conscious effort to support local businesses, from DJs to bus drivers to food suppliers.

"As a result of various games and a charity raffle, the teams raised £3,000, with the proceeds being equally split between three charities close to our hearts: The Kirkwood, Support to Recovery and the White Rose Forest (Dewsbury Country Park).

"We have supported Dewsbury Country Park numerous times and it’s great that we can meet together, once again, to strengthen our continued partnership and support for the incredible work that Peter and his team do.”