Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Leeds over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with some sunny intervals occurring throughout the weekend.

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place at 07:00, 13:00 and 19:00.

Friday June 1

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 15°C

Yellow warning of rain between 09:00 and 22:00.

Friday is set to be cloudy and overcast for most of the day, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning of rain between 09:00 and 22:00.

The peak temperature of 21°C will be reached at around 18:00 and the temperature will then begin to dip at around 21:00.

Saturday June 2

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 15°C

Most of Saturday is set to be cloudy and overcast, with sunny intervals and light rain occuring at 16:00 and further sunny intervals at 19:00.

The peak temperature of 20°C will occur at 16:00, when the temperature will then slowly begin to dip.

Sunday June 3

Highs of: 22°C

Lows of: 13°C

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer and brighter than saturday, with sunny intervals taking place at 07:00, 13:00 and 19:00.

The peak temperature of 22°C will occur at 16:00, when the temperature will then slowly begin to dip.