FEATURE: ‘Photography has helped me fight against anxiety’

Louise Pollitt hopes her story of managing her anxiety to pursue a passion for photography can inspire other people.

Louise, from Birstall, says that practicing photography is her “dream” but readily admits she has had to overcome personal struggles to get to where she is.

The 34-year-old experienced post-natal depression and anxiety shortly after the birth of her first child.

But the mother-of-two found solace in photography and her passion has inspired her to take off the shackles.

She now runs a successful business that incorporates work at weddings as well as family events and baby pictures.

“Those days were pretty dark and I often shudder when I see pictures of that time or re-live those days,” recalls Louise.

“Since then I have battled with it on and off.

“I have concluded that it’s just something that is a part of me, and rather than let it control me I will live with it and control it instead.”

“I’ve probably suffered with it all my life.

“I just didn’t realise until I had my first child.

“But it’s nice how it’s all fallen into place.

“Five years ago I would have been terrified standing up in front of people, like I do at weddings having to organise people for pictures.

“But doing photogrpahy pushes me to do it.”

Louise cut her teeth in the industry by shadowing a snapper at a clutch of weddings.

She now gets plenty of bookings and is looking into the possibility of turning full-time next year.

She juggles the photography work with a part-time office role and looking after her two young children.

She said: “I was toying with the idea of practicing photography and after the wedding I got chatting to the person doing the photos.

“She asked me to help out at some other weddings.

“I did three or four with her and then it got to the point where I thought I may as well fake ‘til I make it.

“I did a wedding on my own and I’ve already got four booked in for next year.

“Working in photography has always been a dream.

“Work has boomed in the last six months and it’s exactly what I wanted.

“It’s crazy at times but very enjoyable.”