Fire crew rescue man from under collapsed wall in Mirfield

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to rescue a man from a collapsed wall in Mirfield on Tuesday.

The Fire Service received a call from the ambulance shortly after 1pm requesting help at the incident on Leeds Road.

The man had been building the wall when it collapsed onto him.

Fire crew were able to remove the man and left him in the care of the Ambulance HART team.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "The patient was taken to Huddersfield hospital to be checked over but is not believed to have serious injuries."