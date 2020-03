A caravan was ablaze last week on a street in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (WYFR) were called after reports a semi-mobile home was on fire at around 8pm on March 2.

It was in static position on an estate car park on School Lane.

A spokeswoman from the WYFR, said: "We were called to reports of a fire on 2nd March at 20.02 at a caravan on school lane in Dewsbury.

"One crew from Dewsbury attended and had left the scene by 20.44.

"The police have been informed."