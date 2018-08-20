Flat conversion go-ahead at Wyke Titan Centre

OFFICES above a shopping centre can be converted into flats, after Bradford Council gave the scheme the go ahead.

In July Masham investments submitted an application to Bradford Council to convert empty office space at the Titan Centre in Wyke into six, two bedroom flats.

The shopping centre on Town Gate includes a B&M Express and a William Hill Bookmakers and the planning application described the office space, above the shops, as “empty and unsightly.”

It added there was a “vast” number of under used parking spaces on the shopping centre site, and six of these would be allocated to the flat’s residents.

The Council has now told the developer that the change of use would be classed as a “permitted development” and that a full planning application was not needed.

Permitted development applies to developments that require minimal changes to buildings, and often applies to plans to turn office space into residential.