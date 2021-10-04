Full week closure for Bradford Road in Cleckheaton after water main burst

Yorkshire Water is currently carrying out repairs on Spen Lane and Bradford Road in Cleckheaton following two burst water mains

Engineers are currently carrying out repairs on the road, as well as on Spen Lane in the town, following two water bursts in the early hours of Monday morning.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “In the early hours of Monday morning a major water burst was reported to Yorkshire Water near to Springfield House, Church Street, Cleckheaton.

"Debris and flowing water from the burst has caused significant damage to the road surface on Cleckheaton High Street (Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, outside the Commercial Pub).

"Yorkshire Water have since isolated the water main with water currently draining off, and have advised that no properties in the area should experience water loss, or a drop in pressure.

“Bradford Road, Cleckheaton is currently closed to through traffic whilst Yorkshire Water repair the damage caused by the burst, and Yorkshire Water currently estimate that the road may need to remain closed until October 10.

"A diversion is now in operation along the following roads in both directions; A58 Whitehall Road (from Chain Bar Roundabout), Whitehall Road West, A651 Bradford Road, Oxford Road, Gomersal Road, A62 Leeds Road, A638 Bradford Road, Dewsbury Road.

“An additional burst has also occurred on Spen Lane which requires a road closure whilst Yorkshire Water carries out repairs.

"The diversion route for the closure of Spen Lane is as follows; A651 Oxford Road, Gomersal Road, A62 Leeds Road, A638 Bradford Road, Dewsbury Road in both directions.

“Traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum where possible on both routes but we thank drivers in advance for their patience whilst these emergency repairs are undertaken.

"Updates on the reopening of the roads can be found on the council’s social media channels www.facebook.com/liveinkirklees and www.twitter.com/KirkleesCouncil"

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We suffered burst water mains on both Spen Lane and Bradford Road, Cleckheaton in a short space of time.

"The burst at Bradford Road caused significant damage to the road and our teams have been working through the night to assess the damage and repair the pipes.

“Currently traffic management is in place on both roads to enable our teams to work safely.