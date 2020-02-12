Funding available for residents and businesses affected by flooding

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, has praised the borough's community spirit and says financial support will be made available to repair damaged properties.

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc for 12 hours and caused the worst flooding since Boxing Day 2015.

Shabir Pandor. Photo by Jake Oakley.

Flooding on Steanard Lane and Granny Lane, Mirfield, left them impassable, forcing the Ship Inn and Dewsbury Golf Club to close.

Newgate in Lower Hopton was left with deep flood water under the railway bridge and Mirfield station was left with limited access.

In Cooper Bridge, Wakefield Road was closed in both directions after a van got stuck in the flood water. Flood warnings were also issued for Cleckheaton, Liversidge, Heckmondwike and Batley.

An emergency planning hub was set-up on February 10 with Kirklees Council’s acting Chief Executive, emergency planning officers, communication officers, highways officers and a flood specialist officer joined by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police.

The team closely worked with Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service, helped carers to access vulnerable residents, inspected an at risk bridge and worked with Northern Powergrid to ensure more than 3,000 people without power were safe.

Coun Pandor said: “The impacts of the flooding at the weekend have devastated some of our communities and it’s heart-breaking to see. My thoughts are with everyone affected.

‘’Yes, we could always do more. The impact of Government cuts to flood and coastal defences, the changes in our climate due to global warming and trying best to predict how the weather will change all has an impact – along with other West Yorkshire leaders I am continuing to press Government to invest more in counter measures for flood defences.

“A positive in all of this is to see, once again, how our borough comes together in times like these. We’re really proud to have been part of a huge team which included local people, councillors, emergency services, community groups, business and many more who all did what they could to help in such terribly challenging circumstances.

“We’re just one part of a very large network of people who offered their time and resource to battle the impacts of the storm and I’d like to thank everyone for their tireless efforts.

“I’m really proud of the efforts of council staff and our partners. I can’t say that everything went perfectly because in times of crisis the pressure is enormous but what I can absolutely guarantee is that we will all take a step back and see what we can learn from this.”

As well as offering money from its own budget, the council is hoping to access government funding in order to provide funds for those who need it.

A free waste collection is also available for those affected by the flooding.

Coun Pandor added: “We want to work with local people, organisations and businesses affected by the flooding to make sure they have the support they need. Please contact us so we can do what we can to help.

“Funding will be available to help those who need to repair their properties following the extreme weather conditions.

“Government money might be available but we are prepared to provide funding ourselves so everyone can come back from this as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

If you have been impacted by the flooding contact floodmanagement@kirklees.gov.uk or 01484 221000 to access support.

For more information click here.