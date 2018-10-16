Heartbroken Dewsbury family pull together to raise cash in memory of 'Angel Gabriel'

A heartbroken Dewsbury family has pulled together to raise much-needed funds for a Kirklees charity after the tragic death of a baby boy.

Parents Natalie Whitehead and Callum Pashley kissed their son Gabriel goodbye within 24 hours of his birth in May after complications during his delivery.

'Team Angel Gabriel' present a cheque to Forget Me Not

Natalie’s sister Rachel said that while the heartbreak of Gabriel’s unexpected death sits heavy with the pair’s family and friends “every day”, fundraising for the Forget Me Not Childresn

Hospice in Huddersfield has provided an outlet for them to focus on.

The combined efforts of ‘Team Angel Gabriel’, including a ‘Colour Run’ by Gabriel’s 84-year-old great-grandmother, have raied nearly £5,000.

Rachel said: “It’s about helping others and making sure other people can get the sort of care we got.

“It’s given us all something to pull together for, to focus on, and everyone has been brilliant in getting involved.”

Natalie said: “When Gabriel passed away, the fact that we could come here, be welcomed with open arms and get the support we needed, whenever we needed it, was brilliant.

“It was the first time we’d seen or heard about anything like this existing and to be honest, it blew us away.

“The snowflake suite, where we were able to spend time with Gabriel, was like being in a five-star hotel.

“And the staff at Forget Me Not put so much thought into everything – we had a box with his hair in it, candles, a balloon we could release in his memory.

“It wasn’t just us, his parents, our whole family were supported by the hospice.”

A Forget Me Not spokesperson thanked the efforts of the family and said: “Forget Me Not delivers outstanding care to children with life shortening conditions and their families.

“Our care is 24/7, delivered not only in our hospice building but also in families’ own homes.

“Our mission is simple – we are here to say yes to children and families.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the charity effort can do so at their Just Giving page, which can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamangelgabriel