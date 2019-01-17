Heckmondwike councillor caught watching footie during important council meeting

Council meetings can be dry affairs, which may be why one councillor in Kirklees took time out to catch the football on his iPad.

Steve Hall could be seen watching a match as his colleague Richard Murgatroyd made an impassioned address in support of a motion declaring a climate emergency.

His behaviour during a meeting of full council on Wednesday evening has been criticised on social media.

The Labour member for Heckmondwike spent more than 15 minutes tuning into the match.

He did so in full view of opposition councillors on the Conservative side of the council chamber in Huddersfield Town Hall.

Among those who witnessed Coun Hall watching football was Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield), who said his behaviour was discourteous.

“Accepting the realities that during debates there are only going to be a certain number of members called to speak, you might not be involved,” he said.

“Nonetheless members should give items on their agenda due attention and consideration. That’s just common courtesy.

“We all like to do stuff in meetings – check emails or google some background information.

“But where we are on view to the public we have to be mindful that we can be seen. It’s the impression that it gives to the public.”

It is believed Councillor Hall was watching the FA Cup third-round replay between Southampton and Derby County.

Coun Hall was approached to comment.