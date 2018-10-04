Hurricane Leslie could hit Yorkshire with gale force winds and torrential rain

Hurricane Leslie is still lingering over the mid-Atlantic, but it could still make its way to Britain, bringing gale force winds and heavy downpours with it.

The Category 1 hurricane is currently strengthening in the Atlantic, but it could veer eastwards towards the UK by the end of next week.

This would bring wet and windy weather to various parts of the UK, including Yorkshire, which could reportedly last for up to two weeks.

Storm upgraded to a hurricane

Leslie is the 12th named storm to hit the Atlantic basin this hurricane season and is currently moving in a southwesterly direction towards Bermuda and the Eastern United States.

Forecasters are currently watching the path and development of Leslie, which was upgraded to a hurricane when it reached warmer waters.

Although forecasters are currently unsure whether Leslie will make a direct hit or swerve southwards and hit the Continent, it shows signs of sweeping north eastwards towards the UK.

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles, said: “It’s too early to say how far east Storm Leslie might travel or whether it might have any impact on UK weather”.

However, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has suggested the storm could perform an abrupt U-turn and head for Britain.

In regards to Storm Leslie’s current position, recent post on Twitter from the NHC said: “Hurricane #Leslie Advisory 32: Leslie Still Pacing Around the Central Atlantic”.

However, as the hurricane then moves eastwards across the north Atlantic, it is expected to gradually weaken.

If Leslie does make its way across the Atlantic to Britain, it would lose power as it crossed the large body of water, once again becoming a tropical storm.

However, Leslie would still bring wet and windy weather conditions with it.

‘The potential for some stormy conditions’

Some models currently suggest that Leslie will track south of the UK, but others suggest it could move close to the UK by the end of next week.

If so, the storm would bring a spell of strong winds and rain with it, this being the type of weather conditions associated with low-pressure systems at this time of year.

According to the Met Office, “The second week of October will continue to see a northwest/southeast split.

“Northern and western areas will generally be unsettled, with outbreaks of rain as well as strong to gale force winds.

“Rain will be heavy at times and there is also the potential for some stormy conditions to develop.”