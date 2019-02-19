"I can't stop shaking": Spring-clean saved life of man who's home was destroyed in Liversedge car smash

An out-of-control vehicle that destroyed a house in Liversedge would likely have killed its traumatised occupant had he not moved his sofa just a few hours earlier.

Jay Rice is suffering from shock after the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at his Wakefield Road home.

Jay Rice's home in Liversedge has been destroyed.

The 48-year-old said he "can't stop shaking" and that he has been forced to wear the same dust-covered clothes since the incident, having been denied access to his clothes and belongings.

Only a chance move of his sofa during a spring-clean of the home on Saturday saved the lives of Mr Rice and friend Andrew Walsh, who was also in the residence at the time.

"We were sat on the sofa and the whole thing happened so fast," said Mr Rice, "the car came in and was about a metre from us. I'm in shock and I can't stop shaking.

"I'd moved my sofa from the front window earlier on when I was having a clean-up. We'd have normally been sat there. It would have killed us.

"The dog's bed would have been there too. I just can't believe it, I'm traumatised."

Mr Rice was taken to hospital for shock and is recovering at a friend's home nearby. There is a huge frustration, though, at a lack of response from authorities three days on.

He has a meeting with Kirklees Council later today and hopes to be shown alternative accommodation.

He said: "It's been getting worse in my head. I've just got nothing and I've been sat here in the same clothes since it happened. I can't get at anything.

"I can't get out of the house because I'm in these filthy clothes. I can't stop shaking, it's horrible.

"I hope the lad who was driving is OK."

Residents rushed to the aid of the two men and pulled them and the driver from the wreckage. Miraculously, no serious injuries were recorded by authorities.

Kirklees Council have been approached for comment.