iPhone users in Yorkshire warned over 'black dot of death'

A warning has been issued over an iPhone bug that can crash users' devices.

The bug, which crashes the iMessage app, has been affecting users up and down the country and according to reports, crashes the iPhone or iPad and make sit completely unresponsive.

Users find their devices overloaded with thousands of pieces of unicode text.

If opened, the iPhone screen will go blank and remain that way until developers Apple issue a fix.

After a restart has been actioned the text will continue to crash the device, meaning users are forced to close the Message app.

HOW TO CLOSE THE APP MANUALLY

- Use 3D touch to press and hold the Messages icon and then tapping 'new message' to regain access. Then you can cancel the new message which will take you back to your message home screen. Tap the edit button and and delete the infected message.

- If you’re using an older iPhone model then that method might not be available to you. You could always ask Siri to start a new conversation which will give you access to your messages.

WHY IS IT BEING CALLED THE 'BLACK DOT OF DEATH'?

The term has been coined due to the fact that all users see on the screen in a block dot emoji.

The problem caused is by the thousands of invisible characters that overload the phone and ultimately crash it.

It’s been called the “ black dot of death ” because all that’s visible in the message is a black dot emoji.