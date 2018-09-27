Jo Cox honoured in moving Brussels ceremony

A 'quiet, peaceful square' in Brussels was been named after late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox earlier today.

Friends and members of Jo's family were joined by Tracy Brabin MP, Jeremy Corbyn and a number of other Labour politicians at the touching ceremony.

Mrs Cox worked in the city for six years before her election to Parliament in 2015.

She is one of 30 inspiration women to have squares, streets and buildings named after them as part of the city's plans for female and male equality.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said: “Today I had the honour of attending the unveiling of a square in Brussels renamed after my inspirational predecessor, Jo Cox.

“This beautiful gesture on behalf of a city she loved will act as a permanent reminder of the values of unity, peace and justice that guided her.

“Jo’s sister, Kim, delivered a moving, impassioned and powerful speech where she spoke about her sister’s love of music and the city of Brussels, going on to remind us of the importance of uniting against the politics of division and hate.

“Jeremy Corbyn then led a touching tribute on behalf of the Labour Party.

“Together with local activist and friend of both Jo’s and mine, Jawad Khan, I had the privilege of laying a white rose on behalf of the people of Batley and Spen.

“I know Jo’s legacy will live on through all who are dedicated to following in her footsteps in fighting for a better world.”

"Jo Cox lived every day as if it was her last," said the Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

"She should never have died for her ideas."