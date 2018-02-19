Jo Cox's family vow to support shamed Brendan

The family of murdered Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox has vowed to stand by her widower after he admitted he had acted inapproprately towards women during their marriage.

Brendan Cox denied preying on two women while he was married to the late politician, but accepted “inappropriate” behaviour, resigning from posts at More in Common and the Jo Cox

Foundation after the Mail on Sunday published accusations made by a former colleague while they both worked at charity Save the Children in 2015.

The incident sees Mr Cox accused of holding the woman by the throat and making a lurid comment. He resigned from the charity soon afterwards.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater said, “This is another very difficult day for our family. The last 20 months have been a constant rollercoaster of emotions which we are still dealing with on a daily basis.

“My priority is and always will be looking after Jo and Brendan’s children and supporting my parents, who have been through so much.

“As a family we support Brendan as he endeavours to do the right thing by admitting mistakes he may have made in the past, and we respect him for doing so. We all make mistakes.

“Brendan is a wonderful father and I have no doubt about the happiness he brought to Jo.”

In a statement accepting his resignation, a spokesman for the Jo Cox Foundation said:

"Since establishing the Jo Cox Foundation, the trustees and staff have admired the integrity, commitment and dedication that Brendan has shown in our work to create a positive legacy for Jo.

"The Jo Cox Foundation was established in September 2016 to channel the energy and determination generated by Jo's life and murder into practical efforts to advance the causes she championed.

"The trustees and staff remain committed to continuing this important work and honouring Jo's life."