Kirklees recycles less rubbish now than two years ago, figures show

Kirklees is recycling less of its rubbish than it did two years ago, figures show.

While many households are making an effort to separate their waste, recent reports revealed that a lack of facilities leads to millions of plastic bottles, pots and trays placed in recycling bins being incinerated across the country.

To reduce plastic usage, the Government has announced a ban on the supply of plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds in England from April 2020.

In 2017-18, Kirklees recycled or composted 47,530 tonnes of all waste, 25% of the total, according to the latest Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures.

That is worse than two years ago, when 30% of the rubbish was recycled. Incinerator plants burned 73% of the rubbish produced in Kirklees.

The vast majority was sent to specialist waste power plants to generate heat and electricity.

Kirklees also sent 3% of its waste to landfills.

Recoup, a charity that promotes plastic recycling, said that the problem was linked to China’s decision last year to ban imports of plastic waste, and restrictions introduced by other countries receiving waste from Britain.

Councillor Martin Tett, the Local Government Association’s environment spokesman, said: “The best way to reduce waste is through changes to packaging and reducing the waste businesses generate each year, including the amount of unrecyclabes.”