Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)
Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series December 7 edition are published below.

Steven Littlewood, (27), of Windsor View, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Nigel Walker, (45), of Bridle Street, Batley, Jailed for four weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing car radio facia and a screwdriver.

Helen Briggs, (48), of Rayner Avenue, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Katey Carey, (28), of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Christopher Gibbons, (33), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Corey Stevenson, (25), of Halifax Road, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Trae Jones, (22), of Victoria Crescent, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Lewis Longstaff, (19), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £22.30 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Lisa Lofthouse, (28), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, £100 costs, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Valentine Tatenda, (20), of Aysgarth Road, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.20 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Lisa Marsden, (35), of Stockwell Drive, Batley, £190 fine and £40 victim surcharge for two counts of using a TV without valid licence.

Leanne Wheater, (34), of Colenso Place, Leeds, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing toys from Toys R Us, Batley.

Dominic Gettings, (25), of Leeds Road, Dewsbury, £50 fine and £50 costs for failing to comply with community order requirements.

Thomas Varley, (23), of Crimble Bank, Slaithwaite, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and £100 compensation for assault by beating, damaging property and making off from a taxi without paying in Heckmondwike.

Mark Downend, (48), of no fixed abode, £620 costs, £260 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour and possession of class B drug in Dewsbury.

Julian Amos, (44), of Cliff Court, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £220 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of damaging property and assault by beating.

Shaun Cole, (38), of Carside Crescent, Batley, Community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, £620 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 30 months for failing to provide a specimen.