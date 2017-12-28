Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series December 28 edition are published below.

Bradley East, (21), of Willans Road, Dewsbury, £150 compensation for damaging a taxi screen.

Charlie Frear, (25), of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 60 hours’ unpaid work, £620 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £55 compensation for assault by beating and destroying personal property.

Riaz Hussain, (34), of Manor Way, Batley, 10-week sentence suspended for 18 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days, 40 hours’ unpaid work, £200 costs and £115 victim surcharge for harassment.

Tyrone Middleton, (22), of Union Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Saqib Bhatti, (36), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 21 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing perfume and drug offence.

Aron Croft, (29), of Station Road, Batley, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing headphones.

Verona Lumb, (54), of Woodlands Road, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to notify DWP about change in financial circumstances.

Keith Robinson, (54), of Francis Street, Mirfield, £200 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for vehicle insurance-related breach.

Andrew Greenwood, (55), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for harassment.

Karl Bennett, (25), of Burnsall Road, Liversedge, £350 fine, £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink-driving.

Sebastian Jasionowski, (20), of Kaye Street, Heckmondwike, £200 compensation, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating.

Jay Newsome, (27), of Mountain Road, Dewsbury, £167 compensation for stealing vodka and beer.

Stacey Dean, (28), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing groceries, food and various other products and wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Waqas Hussain, (31), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 14 days for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Lewis Kershaw, (30), of Hazel Avenue, Dewsbury, £40 fine, £30 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to a car and failing to surrender to custody.

Thomas Wilson, (20), of Chevins Close, Batley, Community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for three counts of breaching a restraining order.

Deborah Wilkinson, (50), of Mardale Road, Dewsbury, £620 costs, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £25 compensation for damaging a wheel clamp.

Irene Buckley, (54), of Northway, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six days, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 23 months for drink-driving.

Daniel Collins, (36), of Ledgard Way, Mirfield, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 25 months for drink-driving.

Shakur Ahmed Y Ellam, (32), of Conway Crescent, Batley, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

James Ramsden, (31), of Green Close, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for stealing brandy, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Craig Lamb, (38), of Carr Street, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Kamran Zafran, (20), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, £200 compensation for damaging a car.

Mark Batty, (52), of Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, £105 compensation, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Richard Frost, (35), of McKenzie Court, Batley, £85 costs, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge for stealing a TV.

Royston Wooley, (41), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment and assault by beating.

Andrew Mitchell, (44), of Whitechaple Road, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ibrar Hussain, (25), of Northstead, Dewsbury, £115 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class A and class B drugs.

Mohammed Karolia, (41), of Throstle Nest, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 150 hours’ unpaid work, £330 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and causing intentional damage to an iPhone.

Dilnawaz Khan, (26), of North Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 140 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Ionut-Marius Laudan, (28), of Heron Close, Dewsbury, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Lomas, (55), of Ash Court, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Alexander Bell, (24), of Windsor Road, Birstall, £280 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for sending electronic communications which conveyed a threat and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Karina Warda, (23), of Moor End Lane, Dewsbury, £340 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving.