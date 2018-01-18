Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 18 edition are published below.

Richard Ramsden, (27), of Industrial Avenue, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Ben Butterworth, (30), of Laverhills, Liversedge, £130 fine and £50 costs for failure to comply with community order requirements.

William Wood, (27), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for producing class B drug.

Yasmin Wood, (42), of Meadow Bank, Dewsbury, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for ignoring a red light.

Samuel Hunter, (26), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, £50 fine for failure to comply with community order requirements.

Kirk Killbourne, (37), of Bradford Road, Birstall, Jailed for 32 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of a knife and hammer in public place.

Thamoor Azam, (28), of Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Joseph Jackson, (28), of Bourne Court, Heckmondwike, 16-week sentence suspended for 18 months and £115 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order.

Lee Morton, (43), of Back Lane, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Talab Yasin, (33), of Grafton Street, Batley, £1,500 fine, £500 costs and £150 victim surcharge for breach of Food Safety Act.

Khurrum Hamid, (49), of Whitley Road, Dewsbury, £500 fine, £85 costs and £50 victim surcharge for speeding.

Azhar Hussain, (43), of Leeds Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Gemma Strand, (35), of Wellington Walk, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Tracy Green, (47), of Walker Street, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 28 days, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

Stacey Dean, (28), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing clothing.

Lee Nicholson, (37), of Sunny View, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 80 hours’ unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 22 months, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to provide a specimen.

James Eltringham, (41), of Jubilee Mill, Batley, £800 fine, £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge for causing damage to property, assault by beating and for using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour.

Ronan O’Neill, (24), of Blackeridge Mills, Batley, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.