Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 1 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Timothy Cooney, (28), of Ashbourne Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £300 compensation and £85 costs for damaging a window and stealing car keys.

Farhan Ul-Haque, (45), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £1,475 costs, £500 fine and £50 costs for breaches of Food Safety Act.

Piotr Pyrchla, (38), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £200 fine, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink-driving, whilst disqualified and without insurance and failing to surrender to custody.

Gary Eyles, (41), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, 12-week sentence suspended for six months and £163.50 compensation for stealing meat and laundry articles.

Aiden Saville-Whitehead, (26), of Healey Lane, Batley, £85 costs, £67 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Christopher Jones, (32), of Field Lane, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Paul Bailey, (43), of Bank View, Batley, Community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to protect an animal.

Uwais Nana, (22), of Ashield, Dewsbury, £225 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving a vehicle having known it was taken without owner’s consent, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Emil Polak, (29), of Bond Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing damage to electrical items.

Lisa Hemingway, (44), of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 costs for breaching a restraining order.

Phillip Skitt, (49), of Doubting Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for drink-driving.

Jonathan Spink, (24), of Foldings Close, Cleckheaton, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Ali Motara, (43), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, £100 costs, £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Safina Kauser, (36), of Lee Street, Dewsbury, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Gareth Longstaff, (35), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to a window.

Robert Lowth, (39), of Ceder Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Bethan Brooke, (25), of Manor Way, Batley, £160 fine, £85 costs, £55 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for dishonestly receiving stolen goods and fraud.

Sean Tuck, (39), of North Bank Road, Batley, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £20 compensation for causing reckless damage and possession of class B drug.

Jamie Letremy, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 28 days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Vanessa Priest, (28), of Old Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for three counts of failing to notify DWP about change of circumstances.

Paul Kelly, (38), of Knowl Grove, Mirfield, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assaulting a PC in execution of duty.

Kyle Lindley, (27), of Daleside, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six months, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing intentional damage to a car.

Barry Clover, (31), of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for refusing to stop, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Stephen Eastham, (38), of Marshall Street, Mirfield, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing food from Lidl.

Ritesh Patel, (35), of Westgate, Cleckheaton, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

Amanat Tariq, (35), of Jailed for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for seven counts of fraud and two counts of stealing cash.

Yunus Patel, (30), of South Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for producing a quantity of class B drugs.

Christopher Binns, (38), of North Bank Road, Carlinghow, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £100 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years for drink-driving.

David Newby, (35), of Old Bank Road, Mirfield, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Shireen Khanzada, (35), of Warren Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs and £40 fine for keeping a unlicensed vehicle on the road.

Ibrahim Abdulqadar, (37), of Town Street, Batley, £100 costs, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for owning a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

Emily Draper, (26), of Longlands Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Joan Evans, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Abass Khan, (26), of Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Sabah Khan, (22), of Barber Walk, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Kaamil Parvaize, (21), of Barber Walk, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Sultan Khan, (43), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, £550 fine, £150 costs, £55 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Carl Keenan, (36), of Manor Way, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.

Andrew Wilby, (51), of Firthcliffe Grove, Liversedge, Community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Hannah Bradley, (29), of King Edward Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £250 costs and £20 victim surcharge for two counts of failing to notify DWP about change of circumstance.

Adil Hussain, (21), of The Oval, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Thomas Allatt, (25), of Millstone Rise, Liversedge, £300 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving.

Vijard Hussain, (28), of Hutton Drive, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

Andrew Swales, (56), of James Street, Liversedge, £280 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Richard Bramham, (22), of Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £33 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Samantha Hall, (40), of Rydal Grove, Liversedge, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Matthew Smith, (39), of Church Street, Dewsbury, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Paul Steadman, (45), of Foxroyd Drive, Mirfield, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.