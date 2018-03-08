Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 8 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Liaquat Hussain, (34), of Providence Street, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Elaine Binner, (55), of Summerbridge Close, Batley, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Nathan Quinn, (26), of Princess Street, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Simon Bramvell, (46), of Halifax Road, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Andrea Kelsall, (32), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks and £85 victim surcharge for stealing washing liquid.

Craig Ogden, (27), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, £135 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for resisting a constable in execution of duty.

Saqib Ahmed, (19), of Lees Avenue, Dewsbury, Committed to young offender institution for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assaulting a detention officer.

Gohar Manzoor, (26), of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 20 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 32 months for driving whilst unfit to drive and using a vehicle which had no test certificate.

Jordan Clissitt, (26), of Frances Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.80 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Luke Greene, (27), of Ashby Close, Liversedge, £133 fine, £100 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.60 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Adam Khan, (21), of Manor Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Stuart Lovegrove, (42), of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Lauren Kaye, (28), of The Combs, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Jack Field, (18), of High Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for nine days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Lee Smith, (34), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Mark Grunshaw, (44), of Cardigan Close, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 10 weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing change and a coin.

Liam Muir, (27), of James Street, Batley, £350 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using racially-aggravated threatening and abusive words/behaviour, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Stephen Wriggles, (43), of Smithies Moor Lane, Batley, Community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work, £250 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Rizwan Attaullah, (27), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for wilfully obstructing a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Naeem Mamaniat, (21), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst disqualified.

Bryan Capewell, (23), of Albion Street, Liversedge, £1,760 fine, £604 costs and £170 victim surcharge for three counts of breaching an abatement notice.

Bonnie Faal, (26), of Throstle Nest, Batley, £257 costs, £115 fine and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Daniel Hooks, (28), of Albion Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Lee Gibbs, (42), of Holly Approach, Ossett, £200, £180 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating in Dewsbury.

Lewis Longstaff, (20), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, £200 compensation, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a porch window.

Lee Senior, (33), of Chatsworth Terrace, Dewsbury, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Stephen Day, (67), of Ings Crescent, Dewsbury, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.