Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series February 7 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Michael Townend, (47), of Princess Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks, £100 compensation and £100 costs for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Zulfkar Akram, (64), of Carlton Avenue, Batley, £146 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

John Riordan, (66), of Tate Naylor Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shakil Ellahi, (38), of Clarkson Street, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver of a vehicle.

Mohammad Mangera, (49), of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, £250 costs, £135 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three months for three counts of failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver of a vehicle.

Neil Young, (49), of St Paulinus Close, Dewsbury, £182 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Mohammed Patel, (28), of Laithecroft Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £250 compensation and £85 costs for intending to destroy or damage property.

Joshua Ellis, (26), of Nussey Avenue, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 60 hours’ unpaid work, £300 costs and £100 compensation for assault by beating.

Mohammed Khaleeq, (54), of Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, £744 costs, £500 fine and £50 victim surcharge for two breaches of Town and Country Planning Act.

Lee Morton, (44), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Jailed for eight weeks and £100 compensation for stealing meat and assaulting a police officer.

Jonathan Barrett, (31), of Carlinghow Hill, Batley, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 compensation for assaulting a police officer, assault by beating and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Sean Gormley, (38), of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug.

Laura Heywood, (24), of Laurel Drive, Batley, Jailed for 24 weeks and £200 compensation for using abusive words/behaviour, racially-aggravated assault, damaging personal property, stealing wine, drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place and failing to surrender to custody.

Luke Wilkinson, (29), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £500 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of Environmental Protection Act.

Nathan Wilson, (23), of Market Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with £500 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of Environmental Protection Act

Ibrar Mehbran, (30), of Springfield Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Zinat Safier, (24), of Northfield Road, Dewsbury, £180 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Raymond Plant, (61), of Old Robin, Cleckheaton, £600 fine, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Barry Ryan, (36), of Bunkers Lane, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 120 hours’ unpaid work, £150 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and damaging property.

Thulani Dlamini, (29), of Bradford Road, Batley, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shamim Akhtar, (57), of Douglas Street, Dewsbury, £100 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Kaywode Fam, (58), of Conway Crescent, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Michael Coleman, (48), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six months, 150 hours’ unpaid work and £450 compensation for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jensen Jules, (28), of Hare Park Close, Liversedge, Jailed for six months and £115 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article in public place.

Haji Ahmad, (49), of Hebble Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to report and accident and driving without due care and attention.

Geoffrey Harrison, (58), of Park Road, Dewsbury, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Farhan Ali, (35), of Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury, £620 costs, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for failing to give information regarding ID of a driver.

Claire Dyson, (37), of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury, Six-month sentence suspended for 12 months, 140 hours’ unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days and £115 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article in public place.

Sabeel Ayub, (25), of Ravens Lodge, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Paul Blackburn, (46), of Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing vodka and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Sarah Hanson, (27), of Kirkgate, Birstall, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Abdul Shaikh, (30), of Parker Road, Dewsbury, £234 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drug-driving.

Mohammed Bostan, (44), of Deighton Lane, Batley, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for not giving inf relating to a driver’s ID.

Kassar Ali, (24), of Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Jonjoe Smith, (23), of Northway, Mirfield, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of a non-molestation order.