Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 14 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Amy Bownass, (27), of High Street, Birstall, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen when required.

Jonathan Hill, (30), of Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike, £346 fine and £34 victim surcharge for speeding.

Afiyah Hussain, (no age given), of Eightlands Road, Dewsbury, £1,500 fine, £200 costs and £150 victim surcharge for contravening the Building Act.

Tyrone Ward, (28), of Exchange Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for resisting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Daniel Whitworth, (31), of Darley Road, Liversedge, £293 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Adam Sharp, (29), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Nazam Ashiq, (40), of Ravens Crescent, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Halima Younus, (34), of Scarborough Street, Dewsbury, £150 costs, £65 fine and £30 victim surcharge for breach of Road Traffic Regulation Act.

Abdul Shaikh, (30), of Parker Road, Dewsbury, £396 fine, £200 costs, £39 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Matthew Ashness, (36), of Robin Hood Court, Liversedge, £400 fine, £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Billy Pryce, (23), of Town Street, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four months, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for driving without due care and attention, possession of class A drug, failing to provide a specimen and driving whilst disqualified.

Roland Lister, (39), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for trespassing and stealing cosmetic items and food.

Danny Roddy, (30), of Wood Avenue, Heckmondwike, £240 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Kayne Smith, (19), of Twelfth Avenue, Liversedge, £200 compensation, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Luckman Adam, (40), of St Michael’s Mount, Dewsbury, £140 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Mohammed Ayaz, (25), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 19 weeks and £50 costs for failing to comply with order requirements.

Sophie Russell, (29), of Hartshead Court, Liversedge, £112 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Qurban Hussain, (48), of Thomas Street, Heckmondwike, £700 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for breach of the Equality Act.

Ryan Pearce, (21), of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £300 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Ibrar Ul-Haq, (18), of Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, £100 compensation, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating.

Scott Brindley, (38), of Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for driving whilst disqualified and drink-driving.

Mark Hobbs, (41), of Halifax Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Waqas Hussain, (32), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Kamran Iqbal, (32), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Sean Sellers, (27), of Cedar Drive, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Mohammed Moonshi, (18), of Carr Side Crescent, Batley, £85 costs, £76 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Nathan Williams, (31), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing items from supermarket.