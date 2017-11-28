Search

Latest planning applications

What's being planned where you live?
What's being planned where you live?

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Binks Developments Ltd: Alterations to car park and associated landscaping at Blakeridge Mill, Batley.

M Loonat: Single storey rear extension to 15 Talbot Street, Batley.

Bellway Homes Ltd: Sixty-one dwellings with associated access, drainage, open space and landscaping at land off Woodward Court, Mirfield.

D Lalousis: Change of use from hot and cold sandwich shop to hot food takeaway at 87C Low Lane, Batley.

W Moore: Single storey rear extension at 1 Thornberry Drive, Liversedge.

C and A Burton: Two storey side extension and alterations to 72 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.

S Hafejee: Cabin to form annex accomodation associated with 33 Grange Road, Batley.

C Buckley: Two dormer windows to front, two dormer windows to rear and porch to front of 371A Halifax Road, Liversedge.

M Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 82 Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury.

P Thorpe: Four dwellings at rear of 66 Child Lane, Liversedge.

A Hussain: Single storey extensions and porch at 27 Stockwell Drive, Batley.

N Rahim: Two storey side extension to 7 Beckett Crescent, Dewsbury.

D Benson: Dwelling at carpark to rear of 108 High Street, Batley.

M Patel: Demolition of existing buildings and B8 business unit at Savile Bridge Mills, Dewsbury.

M Azram: Single storey rear extension to  104 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

APPROVED

Diocese of Leeds: Singel storey rear extension to St Patrick’s Church, Batley.

R Iorga: Change of use from ground floor office to retail shop at 44 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Infront Homes Ltd: Three dwellings and demolition of existing pair of semi-detached dwellings at 77-79 Towngate, Mirfield.

J Sampson: Change of use from dwelling to pre-school at 17 Brunswick Drive, Dewsbury.

F Tyne: First floor extension and external alterations to 32 Kirkgate, Batley.

A Bashir: Two dwellings with detached garage at 249 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

A Ali: Single storey extensions to 5 Navigation Road, Dewsbury.

M Adalat: Single storey rear extensions to 168 and 170 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

S Sajawal: Single and two storey side and rear extension and front porch with canopy at 75 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.

R Hussain: Rear extensions and front dormer to 6 Thornville Mount, Dewsbury.

M Shoaib: Demolition of existing dwelling and new dwelling at 78 South Street, Dewsbury.

I Ali: Extensions and alterations to 2 Stocks Bank Drive, Mirfield.

D Miller: Single storey side and rear extension, alterations to roof and exterior at 57 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

Paragon Oak: Change of use from agricultural land to loading/unloading paddock with erection of fence at land off Wheatley Park, Mirfield.

REFUSED

T Mehmood: Single storey rear extension to 8 Woodside Crescent, Batley.