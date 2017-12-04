Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

A Karani: Detached dwelling on land adjacent to 4 Maxwell Avenue, Batley.

N Bashir: Extensions to 68 Low Road, Dewsbury.

R Patel: Extensions and alterations to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with Staincliffe Hall, Batley.

M Akhtar: First floor side extension on piers and two storey rear extension to 6 Lyndale Crescent, Heckmondwike.

N Boothroyd: First floor side extension and alterations to convert garage to living accomodation at 25 Sycamore Drive, Cleckheaton.

J Wilson: Demolition of existing garage and detached garage with storage room below at 46 Hare Park Lane, Liversedge.

N Reed: Alterations to convert integral garage into a living accomodation at 1 Waring Way, Dewsbury.

O Khan: Detached outbuilding at 47 Park Drive, Mirfield.

K Armitage: Two storey side extension, front porch and canopy at 20 Ripon Road, Dewsbury.

G Fallon: Demolition of existing dwelling and new detached dwelling at 77 Latham Lane, Cleckheaton.

Riva Homes: Five detached dwellings at land adjacent to 4 Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton.

M Azram: Two storey and single storey extensions to rear and dormer window to front of 104 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

A Hays: Demolition of existing garage and two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear of 7 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

D Garside: Extensions to 80 Hopton Lane, Mirfield.

D Husband: Single storey rear extensions to 69 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

M Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 91 Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike.

A Rana: Two storey extension to front and detached outbuilding to 15 Wadsworth Court, Cleckheaton.

Westmoor Primary School: Two temporary classroom buildings at Westmoor Primary School, Church Lane, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

C Grey-Sharpe: Dormer window to side, porch to front and conversion of garage to living accomodation at 137 High Street, Dewsbury.

B Fox: Single storey front and two storey rear extensions and alterations to 24C Hopton Lane, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs H Mehdi: Six town houses on land adjacent to Woodland House, 2 Warwick Road, Batley.

K Tate: Single storey extensions and front dormer window at 3 Mount Crescent, Cleckheaton.

A Kadri: Two storey side extension and garage and store room to rear of 6 Howard Place, Batley.

S Ahmed: Single storey front, side and rear extensions to 52 The Crescent, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: First floor extension and alterations to roof of 42 Manor Road, Dewsbury.

N Hussain: Two storey side and rear extension to 5 Harewood Grove, Heckmondwike.

R Newton: Single storey extension to 1 Church Farm, Liversedge.

REFUSED

S Hussain: Two storey rear extension to 66 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

A Laher: Extensions, creation of first floor terrace and external alterations to 11 Hollybank Avenue, Batley.