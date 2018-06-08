Leeds Triathlon: What the weather is set to look like over the two-day event

The Leeds Triathlon begins tomorrow, but will the weather be gloriously warm and sunny or bleak and grey over the two-day event?

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with some sunny intervals occurring throughout the weekend.

The pollen count is expected to be very high over the next two days and the UV rate is also predicted to be high.

Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next two days.



Saturday June 9

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 10°C

Saturday is set to be overcast and cloudy for most of the day, reaching its peak temperature of 18°C at 16:00. The temperature will then begin to dip at around 22:00.



Sunday June 10

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 11°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 21°C at 16:00.

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day, set to take place at 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00, before the temperature begins to slowly dip at 22:00.



Weather forecast for the rest of Yorkshire over the weekend

Saturday June 9

Early cloudy skies will break through the day, with warm sunny spells developing.

However this could bring one or two heavy afternoon showers, with the main risk across the Dales. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Sunday

Sunday is set to have sunny spells and isolated heavy and possibly thundery showers, and is predicted to be warm away from the coast.

Monday and Tuesday is then set to be cloudier with the odd shower and temperatures returning to near normal.