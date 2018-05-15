Leeds United and Bradford City team up for airport charity partnership

Leeds Bradford Airport has announced its first ever official charity partnership – bringing together the foundations of both Leeds United and Bradford City.

The pair will jointly become the airport’s adopted charity, also joining both football clubs together for the first time.

The foundations will fundraise regularly in the terminal and will form a programme of events for staff and customers at the airport.

David Laws, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Sport is a fantastic passion for people across Yorkshire.

"Both charities do tremendous work across the region in a number of communities and we feel this latest initiative is another way in which we can achieve our ultimate goal in creating an airport the people of Yorkshire feel proud of.”

More than four million passengers passed through the airport in 2017.

James Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Bradford City Football Club, said: "The announcement of this new partnership is fantastic news for the Bradford City Community Foundation. To align with such a big stakeholder in the region as LeedsBradford Airport it will hopefully enable us to maximise the exposure of all the good work that we do in West Yorkshire. Also the high profile recognition from LBA in partnering with ourselves and Leeds United highlights the importance of the social impact football clubs can have in their communities.

“Working together on a number of initiatives with mutual benefits to all parties can only be a good thing. The increased funds raised will enable both foundations to further support the areas of Leeds and Bradford.”

Angus Kinnear, Managing Director at Leeds United Football Club, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Leeds Bradford Airport to link with their neighbouring football clubs to support the communities they serve. We have an ambition to do the best for our supporters and I know that Leeds Bradford Airport is planning to provide a service which will make it the prime focus for business and holiday destinations across the region and beyond.

“We are all looking forward to developing a collaborative partnership which uses the power of our of presence in the region to make a difference at every level of society and to bring our collective resources together to make the Leeds City Region a healthier, happier and more successful place to live and grow. The opportunities provided for people from all backgrounds will ensure the region has the success it deserves.”

As part of the airports commitment to both charities, fundraising events will be held throughout the year encouraging both passengers and corporate partners to get involved. To kick off the partnership in style, Leeds Bradford Airport will be hosting a gala dinner later this year in aid of both foundations.