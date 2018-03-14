Leeds United fans asked to applaud the life of 17-year-old supporter who died in horror crash

The friends of a teenage Leeds United fan who died in a horrific road crash have asked for fellow supporters to applaud his life at this weekend's home match.

George Turner, 17, was a back seat passenger in a car which collided with another vehicle in Thirsk last week. He died alongside close friend Mason Pearson, also 17, and two more teenagers were seriously injured.

Thirsk School sixth former George was a keen footballer and cricketer who supported Leeds United, and would regularly travel from his home town to Elland Road with friends. His father is also a Whites fan.

George's friend Ryan Scholes is now hoping that the crowd will join in with a round of applause in honour of the youngster on the 17th minute of Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

"George and me are massive Leeds fans and would regularly come to home matches - we were planning on getting season tickets next season. I want to encourage the Leeds United community to join in clapping on the 17th minute to show support to the families of the two of my friends killed and another two who were seriously injured."

George and Ryan had attended the home fixtures against Reading, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Hull City together this season. George played football for local side Thirsk Falcons and was also a member of Thirsk Cricket Club.

The crash has left the North Yorkshire town reeling in shock and grief. A retained firefighter called to the scene to help free casualties discovered that his own son, 17, was one of the injured boys.

The 22-year-old driver of the car George and Mason were travelling in has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.