Local Council elections 2019: North Kirklees results

The results are in after residents across North Kirklees hit the ballot boxes for Kirklees council elections yesterday.

BATLEY EAST - Labour HOLD

- Habiban Zaman (LAB) - 3183 - 70%

- Keiron Gavanagh (CON) - 778 - 17%

- James Hansford (GRE) - 384 - 9%

- Clare Kane (LD) - 172 - 4%

BATLEY WEST - Labour HOLD

- Yusra Hussain (LAB) - 2599 - 48%

- Paul Halloran (IND) - 1959 - 36%

- Paul Young (CON) - 588 - 11%

- Martin Phelan (GRE) - 134 - 2%

- Christopher Kane (LD) - 97 - 2%

BIRSTALL & BIRKENSHAW - Conservative HOLD

- Charlotte Goodwin (CON) - 2000 - 48%

- Cath Pinder (LAB&C) - 847 - 23%

- Christopher Green (GRE) - 510 - 14%

- Louise Walsh (LD) - 360 - 10%

CLECKHEATON - Lib Dem HOLD

- Andrew Pinnock (LD) - 2650 - 65%

- Madeleine Poutney (CON) - 618 - 15%

- Linda Simmons (GRE) - 457 - 11%

- Khalid Patel (LAB) - 381 - 9%

DEWSBURY EAST - Independent GAIN

- Aleks Lukic (IND) - 1766 - 42%

- Eric Firth (LAB) - 1695 - 40%

- Sean Guy (CON) - 489 - 12%

- Dennis Hullock (LD) - 150 - 4%

- Gideon Richards (GRE) - 141 - 3%

DEWSBURY SOUTH - Labour HOLD

- Nosheen Dad (LAB) - 2627 - 64%

- Charlie Reid (CON) - 725 - 18%

- Marnie Cope (GRE) - 445 - 11%

- Bernard Diskin (LD) - 286 - 7%

DEWSBURY WEST - Labour HOLD

- Darren O'Donovan (LAB) - 3198 - 72%

- Farmida Ishtaq (CON) - 569 - 13%

- Simon Cope (GRE) - 408 - 9%

- Jon Bloom (LD) - 259 - 6%

HECKMONDWIKE - Labour HOLD

- Aafaq Butt (LAB) - 2044 - 48%

- Helen Gavaghan (CON) - 852 - 20%

- Alan Girvan (IND) - 785 - 18%

- Josie Pugsley (LD) - 187 - 4%

LIVERSEDGE & GOMERSAL - Conservative HOLD

- Lisa Holmes (CON) - 2544 - 62%

- Jude McKaigh (LAB) - 942 - 23%

- Nicholas Whittingham (GRE) - 406 - 10%

- David Snee (LD) - 241 - 6%

MIRFIELD - Conservative HOLD

- Kathleen Taylor (CON) - 2931 - 59%

- Catherine Helen Whittingham (GRE) - 892 - 18%

- Kieron Dunn (LAB) - 891 - 18%

- Stephen Bird (LD) - 275 -6%