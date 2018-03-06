Long Division line-up multiplying with new events announced

Eighty artists appearing in 15 Wakefield venues across four days - and still organisers of this year’s Long Division festival promise more.

The festival has now announced a huge number of additions, with bands including The Surfing Magazines - a supergroup consisting of Wave Pictures and Slow Club members, Fizzy Blood, The Membranes, Evil Blizzard, Life and ZoZo.

The event has also expanded to include a Spoken Word stage, workshops and question and answer sessions, including a Friday Night show Write Place, Write Time featuring special guests including Billy Bragg and Guardian and Q journalist Laura Snapes.

Sunday will feature a one-off family friendly free show from The Magic Of The Beatles.

The festival has also used Arts Council funding to commission 13 new pieces of work by Wakefield artists, varying from music performances to contemporary dance to neon exhibitions.

A number of events are free, with full details on the website at www.longdivisionfestival.co.uk

Events that require a ticket are - Wednesday May 30: A Romantic Destination by Jamie Lockhart - a brand new commissioned show.

Friday, June 1: Write Place, Write Time with Billy Bragg and Laura Snapes at Wakefield Town Hall.

Saturday June 2: A full day of 80 artists including Billy Bragg, King Creosote, Charlotte Hatherley, The Lovely Eggs, CUD, The Surfing Magazines, The Membranes, Evil Blizzard and many more performing across up to 20 stages.

Created in 2011, the idea was to mould a festival that celebrated the vast local talent and drew touring acts that seldom visited Wakefield. Long Division is now run by Long Division CIC and commits its profits to supporting creative and innovative work within the context of the annual festival and outside, through partnerships and projects.