Magical School of Wizardry returns to Leeds for one day only

The grounds of Kirkstall Abbey will be given a dose of magic this weekend, as the magical School of Wizardry returns for one day only.

Back by popular demand, the Harry Potter inspired event will bring the wonder of Hogwarts to Leeds, with a wealth of spellbinding attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Attendees can get involved in a host of magical themed games, classes, challenges and activities

The School of Wizardry

Taking place on Saturday 11 August, the event will feature a host of magical themed games, classes and activities which Potter fans will recognise from J. K. Rowling's best-selling novels.

Budding Wizards can put their skills to the test with in the Herbology department and get a glimpse into the future in fortune classes with Professor Sprout.

Those who dare can duel with the Dark Lord after honing their skills with Professor Snipes in the Dark Arts lessons.

The Sneaky Cauldron will be serving up 'I can't believe it's not Butter-Beer' and locally brewed ales for guests

The Sneaky Cauldron will be on hand for guests to quench their thirst, serving rounds of 'I can't believe it's not Butter-Beer' and locally brewed ales, while the Licensed Tavern will have a selection of potions for drinkers to try.

And for those in need of a sugar kick, a selection of delectable treats will be available from the sweet trolley.

Fun and games

Along with a host of magical classes, visitors can get channel their competitive spirit and compete in an array of challenges for their assigned house.

Visitors will be asked to choose their house (Grufferin, Slycatchers, Talondell, or Pufflehorns) upon ticket purchase, and will have a chance to win points in a series of house games, the Wizard Broomball Championship and Wizard School challenges, in a bid to become the victors.

Creative pursuits including wand making and face-painting will also be on offer to enjoy, before rounding off the day at the Summer Ball, where there will be a demon DJ, invisible dance floor and a Wizard's dance-off.

The Summer Ball will only be eligible to attend for those who purchase an evening ticket.

How to buy tickets

There are three time slots available to choose from:

- 9.30am - 12.30pm

- 1.30pm - 4.30pm

- 6.30pm - 10.00pm

Admission for the morning and afternoon time slots costs £16.50, plus £1.65 booking fee.

Admission for the evening event costs £18.50, plus £1.85 booking, and includes entry to the Wizard's Summer Ball.

Tickets can be purchased here.