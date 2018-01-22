Major Batley industrial warehousing site on the market for rent or sale

A major 4.58 acre (1.86 hectares) warehousing and factory site has gone on the market to rent or buy in Batley.

The 115,824 square feet (10,760 sq m) site on Bradford Road is being offered for rent or sale through the Leeds-based award winning niche commercial property consultancy GentVisick.

Boasting promiment frontage onto the A652 Bradford Road, the property is available by lease for a term which is to be agreed.

Alternatively the site’s owner will consider a freehold sale of the property on one of the town’s major commercial thoroughfares.

Strategically it is just over a mile from Batley town centre and a mile and a half from Junction 27 of the M62/M621 motorways.

In addition to the spacious industrial/warehouse space, it also has 7,591 square feet (705.20 sq m) of high quality ancillary office space, says the firm’s promotional specifications.

The property also features clear working height ranging from 6.44 metres to 7.72 metres, has multiple ground and raised loading doors.

The premises have a large power and gas supply and the site has an existing 10 tonne crane.

The site is also equipped with a sprinkler system.

It has a secure area and a separate car park comprises 60 spaces.

Potential renters or buyers who would like to know more information or are interested in viewing the site should contact either Paul Mack or Andrew Gent at GentVisick by telephoning 0113 245 6000.