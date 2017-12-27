Man dies after Dewsbury car fire on Christmas Eve

A man has died following a car fire in Dewsbury.

Police were called to reports of a car fire on Park Road, Ravensthorpe, at 3.25pm on Sunday.

The 49-year-old man was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Officers said that his death is not being treated as suspicious and declined to name the man.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a car fire on Park Road in Dewsbury.

"A 49-year-old man was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with serious injuries. He died a short time after from his injuries.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."