A man was dragged from his car and beaten by three men during a traffic dispute on a busy Dewsbury road, according to witnesses.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Wednesday on Leeds Road, close to the rugby fields at Shaw Cross.

Witnesses claimed the trio beat the victim with baseball bats.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 2.56pm on Wednesday 7 November to reports a man had been assaulted by three men.

"A man suffered minor injuries."