Man identified in investigation into 'racist materials' left outside office of Paula Sherriff

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to a series of hate incidents between 2 and 3 July at the office of Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.

Officers have now identified a man whose image was circulated. The man voluntarily attended a police station yesterday and has spoken with officers.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 13180324757."