A busy Liversedge road is likely be closed until lunchtime after a road traffic collision left a man seriously injured.

The collision, between a motorbike and a car, took place at the junction of Leeds Road and Thornleigh Drive, opposite the grounds of The Liversedge pub and hotel.

Police confirmed they were called to an accident at 7.25 this morning and that the situation is ongoing.

The road is completely closed to vehicles and pedestrians.