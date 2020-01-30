Man taken to hospital from Yorkshire hotel after falling seriously ill

A man was rushed to hospital from a Yorkshire hotel after falling seriously ill requiring his room to "undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection".

Staycity Group, which run the hotel on Paragon Street, in York, have confirmed a man staying at the group’s property was taken ill yesterday and is understood to be undergoing tests.

The man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening and witnesses saw paramedics wearing quarantine suits treat him at around 8pm.

Keith Freeman, COO said: “We are following advice from Public Health England but would like to make it clear that the health and safety of our guests and staff is paramount and as such the apartment containing the group’s belongings has been sealed off, after which it will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy.”

It is not known whether the man is suspected of being infected with Coronavirus, the respiratory condition which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It has now spread across China, with over 7,700 confirmed cases and 170 deaths, and has been reported in 15 other countries.

There have been no confirmed cases in the UK so far but 130 people have been tested for Coronavirus, most of them travellers who had recently returned from Wuhan.

A second statement from the hotel owners said: "Until more is known the apartment containing the group’s belongings will be cordoned off, along with surrounding rooms, after which the area will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy."