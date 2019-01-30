Masked gang wielded knives in attempted robbery at Dewsbury family home

A gang of masked thugs wielded knives and tried to kick in the door of a Dewsbury family last night.

They fled empty-handed having been disturbed on Mallinson Street in Westborough shortly after 8pm.

Young children are believed to have been in the house.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Mallinson Street, Dewsbury at 8:10pm on yesterday (Tuesday 29) to reports of an ongoing attempted burglary.

"It is believed a number of males were attempting to enter the property but were disturbed and then made off. They did not enter the house.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1592 of 29 January."