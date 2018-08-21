Masked thugs steal car in Birstall burglary

Police are investigating following a burglary at an address in Scotland Street, Birstall, at around 4.20am this morning (Tuesday, 21 August).

A number of males forced entry to the property and took car keys from inside before leaving the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

During the incident there is believed to have been a verbal confrontation between the gang of 'three or four' masked raiders, the victim and his neighbour.

No persons were injured in the incident, although the victims said they were 'very shaken up'.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information about this offence is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180415356. Information can also be given by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.