Mirfield community comes together in memory of schoolboy James

Members of the Mirfield community mourning the sudden death of 14-year-old James Hick will come together in a brace of charity events to celebrate his life this month.

James, a talented sportsman who attended Mirfield Free Grammar, tragically died having been found collapsed on Southway on April 18.

His funeral will take place from 1:30pm on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church in Mirfield, with charity contributions going to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield.

Sharon Burton, the charity’s Director of Care said: “The family have asked for donations to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice instead of flowers at James’ funeral for which we are extremely grateful.”

On Friday May 25, his family are inviting the community to attend a memorial evening from 8pm at Old Bank Working Men’s Club, featuring a popular entertainer.

What’s more, an 11-mile stroll has been organised in part by Coun Martyn Bolt for Bank Holiday Monday May 28.

The walk, which will start and finish at the Battyeford Sports Club where James represented the local football team, will take in the parameter of Mirfield.

Coun Bolt said: “I never had the pleasure of meeting James, but seeing the effect his passing has had on the community in Mirfield tells its own story.

"He was a really wonderful character.

“I guess it’s an opportunity for James’ school friends, his sports friends, his family, people from all different walks of life to come together.”