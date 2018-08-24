Motorcyclist killed in crash in Liversedge

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Liversedge.

The accident happened shortly after 7am today, when a Honda CBR motorcycle and a black Peugeot 206 collided on the A62 Leeds Road at the junction of Thornleigh Drive.

The motorbike rider, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened after the motorcycle, which was heading away from Heckmondwike, was in collision with the offside of a Range Rover it was passing.

The bike was then involved in a second collision with a black Peugeot 206 travelling on the opposite carriageway.

The road was closed for investigation work but later re-opened.

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind what has clearly been a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or the circumstances just prior to it taking place.

“I would also like to speak with anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 334 of August 24, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk.