New campaign in memory of Jo

The husband of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox has launched an appeal in her memory aimed at helping to combat loneliness at Christmas.

Spearheaded by Brendan Cox, The Great Christmas Get Together will encourage people to share a mince pie with a lonely neighbour.

‘Mince Pie Moments’ will take place all over the UK, from big Christmas lunches to much smaller examples of sharing time and food with those experiencing loneliness. Brendan said: “Jo believed in stronger communities as the best answer to loneliness, and that’s even more true at Christmas.

“That’s the idea behind mince pie moments, an excuse for all of us to reach out to someone who is lonely, or strike up a conversation with someone in our street.

“It doesn’t take much to change someone’s day for the better and we hope mince pie moments might help us take the first step. We don’t have to be a nation of strangers, especially at Christmas.”

The Great Christmas Get Together will take place on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Kim Leadbeater, Jo’s sister, will be helping to hand out mince pies and warm drinks in Batley on Christmas Eve and is helping to organise a lunch for 150 people in Dewsbury on Christmas Day.

The organisation Community Christmas, which is backing the campaign, is offering free advice on how to host an event at home or in a local hall or other venue.

It follows the major success of The Great Get Together in June.