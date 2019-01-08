New musical instrument workshop strikes the right note in Mirfield

A new string instrument workshop has opened in Mirfield.

Neal Heppleston is focusing on making new double basses as well as serving the local and national community with string instrument (violin, viola, cello, double bass) repairs, restorations and set-ups.

Bow rehairs, accessories and student instruments are also available at the new shop at Holme Bank Mills.

Mr Heppleston has been making instruments since 2011.

He attended the internationally renowned Newark School of Violin Making and then went on to further his training with master luthiers in Manchester and France.

In 2016 he set up a workshop in Sheffield making and repairing double basses for professional, enthusiast and student players locally and nationally.

Mr Heppleston said: “I can trace my fascination with making things back to an early age, when I would draw plans and make all sorts of things. I was always interested in music and began learning the piano as a child moving to the bass guitar as a teenager, and shortly after that I took up the double bass.

“Being fascinated with the double bass that I was playing, seeking a better understanding of it and wanting a better instrument than I could afford, I began my journey into lutherie.

“West Yorkshire has been an important music hub throughout history and continues to flourish and offer so many opportunities, so I am very excited to now be working here, and am looking forward to meeting and working with musicians in the community.”

Visit www.hepplestondoublebasses.com for more details.