North Kirklees ready to welcome exciting new musical sketch show

The latest performance presented by West Yorkshire arts body Creative Scene is a blockbuster, adventure and rom-com all rolled into one.

Somewhere between a dance performance, sketch show, a night at the movies and an epic game of charades, Desert Island Flicks shines a spotlight on life lessons learnt from the big screen.

Adele Wragg, co-director of Desert Island Flicks, who also stars in the show along with Sarah Boulter, said: It is primarily a sketch show using dance.

It is all set to a sensational soundtrack, with a fun performance by Spiltmilk Dance, who brought Little Love Cabaret to the Dewsbury and Batley area last summer.

It is presented by two leading ladies who re-imagine, re-make and spoof the most memorable movie moments of all time.

Creative Scene is bringing the feisty duo for two nights only to Birstall and Liversedge, as they take on all the lead roles, stunts, and special effects.

From timeless classics to modern day marvels, the show celebrates how iconic characters and thrilling plot twists have captured imaginations the world over, bringing people together to laugh, cry, and cheer along in a room full of strangers.

“We remember up to 90 films on the night appealing to different age groups. It is filled with plot twists and cliff hangers, swoony romances and full on tear-jerkers.

“Grab your popcorn for a whistle stop tour of suave spies, talking toys, singing nuns and pesky icebergs that have kept us glued to cinema seats over the last 80 years.”

She said it was certain to be a fun night out and recalled how audiences loved their previous show The Little Love Cabaret.

Creative Scene, which brings art and culture to north Kirklees using funding from Arts Council England, is staging the show next week at Birstall Community Centre on Friday 22 March and Roberttown Community Centre on Saturday 23 March.

Nancy Barrett, director of Dewsbury-based Creative Scene, said: “We are delighted to welcome Spiltmilk Dance back to the area for another wonderful show.

“They are specialists in the art of uplifting entertainment and always guarantee a good laugh for the audience. Why not come along and try something different?”

More details from www.creativescene.org.uk.